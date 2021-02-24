K Michelle’s Implant Deflate while Dancing on Instagram LIVE — VIDEO

K. Michelle suffered an awkward moment of her life when her bvtt implant deflated during an Instagram LIVE session on Tuesday.

During the moment, the American singer is seen dancing to Cardi B‘s “Up” song and her implant came to the party.

In the process, the silicone in her bvtt deflated, forcing her to hurriedly hold it.

K. Michelle has had sixteen (16) surgeries spanning for 3 years.

She has noted that she nearly died due to the surgeries she has had in this regard.

According to her, she is now undergoing a reconstruction process because she wants to feel good in her natural body.

The “Just Like Jay” crooner took to social media microblog Twitter to make these revelations.

She also added that: “What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done ,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.”

As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week. So i’m focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

