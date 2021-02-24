Entertainment

K Michelle’s Implant Deflate while Dancing on Instagram LIVE — VIDEO

PlugTimes.com February 24, 2021
K Michelle bvtt implant deflate live

K. Michelle suffered an awkward moment of her life when her bvtt implant deflated during an Instagram LIVE session on Tuesday.

During the moment, the American singer is seen dancing to Cardi B‘s “Up” song and her implant came to the party.

In the process, the silicone in her bvtt deflated, forcing her to hurriedly hold it.

K. Michelle has had sixteen (16) surgeries spanning for 3 years.

She has noted that she nearly died due to the surgeries she has had in this regard.

According to her, she is now undergoing a reconstruction process because she wants to feel good in her natural body.

The “Just Like Jay” crooner took to social media microblog Twitter to make these revelations.

She also added that: “What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done ,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.”

K Michelle bvtt implant deflate live

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close