What Police Lady Ama Serwaa Dufie Just Revealed Will Shock You

Ama Serwaa Dufie is one of the popular female personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The security person has made some revelations about her personal life that may send shock to most of her followers.

Loved for her personality, Ama Serwaa Dufie has revealed that although she is yet to marry, she has a daughter with her boyfriend.

She made this known in an Instagram story Q&A session with her followers.

One follower asked “have you given birth before” and she replied “yes please“.

She also adds that she intends marrying soon although she did not spill the bean on when exactly.

In one, Ama Serwaa Dufie who is in her 20s was quizzed whether she gets intimidated by her superiors, she said no.

The Sunyani Senior High School graduate is currently stationed at the Upper West Regional Police Headquarters in Wa.

Ama Serwaa Dufie whose birthday falls on December 20th recently celebrated it in style.







