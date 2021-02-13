2021 Top 100 African Musicians list announced by WatsUp TV
Pan-African entertainment TV Channel, WatsUp TV and PR & rating agency, Avance Media have announced the inaugural list of the Top 100 African Musicians for 2021.
The list which features musicians from 26 African countries has notable names such as Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper Nyovest, Khaligrapgh Jones, Sarkodie and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation to follow.
The list features 18 Females, 9 groups and 73 males with Nigerian act Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.
Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10 musicians, Cote D’Ivoire with 7 and South Africa with 6 musicians.
Speaking about the list, ABD Traore CEO of WatsUp TV noted that, this annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact and continental outlook. He also noted that, this publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent.
In celebration of excellence and career success, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah describes these musicians as the best Collective of African ambassadors showcasing to the world what the continent has to offer musically.
WatsUp TV is a 24-hour digital and satellite entertainment music Television Channel made for the Pan-African Bi-Lingual community and also aired on various television channels across Africa.
Avance Media is Africa’s Leading Rating and Public Relations Agency focused on creating varied contents for the Global Market.
Below is the list of the 2021 Top 100 African musicians arranged alphabetically.
1. 2Baba
2. Adekunle Gold
3. AKA
4. Ali Kiba
5. Amr Diab
6. Angélique Kidjo
7. Ariel Sheney
8. Azaya
9. Bebe Cool
10. Burna Boy
11. C4 Pedro
12. Calema
13. Cassper Nyovest
14. Charlotte Dipanda
15. Cheb Khaled
16. Cleo Ice Queen
17. Daphne
18. Davido
19. Diamond Platnumz
20. DJ Kerozen
21. Eddy Kenzo
22. Eric Geso
23. Fally Ipupa
24. Falz
25. Fanicko
26. Fatoumata Diawara
27. Ferré Gola
28. Fireboy DML
29. Floby
30. H-Art the Band
31. Harmonize
32. Iba One
33. Ibtissam Tiskat
34. Ihab Amir
35. Innoss’B
36. JoeBoy
37. Khaligraph Jones
38. Kidi
39. Kiff No Beat
40. King Promise
41. Kizz Daniel
42. Knowless Butera
43. Kuami Eugene
44. Kwesi Arthur
45. Ladysmith Black Mambazo
46. Latifa
47. Locko
48. Magasco
49. Magic System
50. Master KG
51. Mayorkun
52. Meddy
53. Medikal
54. Mohamed Mounir
55. Mohamed Ramadan
56. Mr Bow
57. Mr Eazi
58. Mr P
59. Naira Marley
60. Nasty C
61. Navy Kenzo
62. Nyashinski
63. Olamide
64. Omah Lay
65. Omar Kamal
66. Patoranking
67. Phyno
68. R2Bees
69. Rayvanny
70. Rema
71. Rema Namakula
72. Rudeboy
73. Saad Lamjarred
74. Safarel Obiang
75. Salma Rachid
76. Samira Said
77. Sarkodie
78. Sauti Sol
79. Serge Beynaud
80. Sha Sha
81. Shatta Wale
82. Sho Madjozi
83. Sidiki Diabaté
84. Simi
85. Sista Afia
86. Soolking
87. Soul Bangs
88. Stanley Enow
89. Stonebwoy
90. Suspect 95
91. Tamer Hosny
92. Tekno
93. Tems
94. Teni
95. Tiwa Savage
96. Toofan
97. Viviane Chidid
98. Wizkid
99. Yemi Alade
100. Zlatan
