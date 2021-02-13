2021 Top 100 African Musicians list announced by WatsUp TV

Pan-African entertainment TV Channel, WatsUp TV and PR & rating agency, Avance Media have announced the inaugural list of the Top 100 African Musicians for 2021.

The list which features musicians from 26 African countries has notable names such as Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper Nyovest, Khaligrapgh Jones, Sarkodie and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation to follow.

The list features 18 Females, 9 groups and 73 males with Nigerian act Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.

Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10 musicians, Cote D’Ivoire with 7 and South Africa with 6 musicians.

Speaking about the list, ABD Traore CEO of WatsUp TV noted that, this annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact and continental outlook. He also noted that, this publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent.

In celebration of excellence and career success, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah describes these musicians as the best Collective of African ambassadors showcasing to the world what the continent has to offer musically.

WatsUp TV is a 24-hour digital and satellite entertainment music Television Channel made for the Pan-African Bi-Lingual community and also aired on various television channels across Africa.

Avance Media is Africa’s Leading Rating and Public Relations Agency focused on creating varied contents for the Global Market.

Below is the list of the 2021 Top 100 African musicians arranged alphabetically.

1. 2Baba

2. Adekunle Gold

3. AKA

4. Ali Kiba

5. Amr Diab

6. Angélique Kidjo

7. Ariel Sheney

8. Azaya

9. Bebe Cool

10. Burna Boy

11. C4 Pedro

12. Calema

13. Cassper Nyovest

14. Charlotte Dipanda

15. Cheb Khaled

16. Cleo Ice Queen

17. Daphne

18. Davido

19. Diamond Platnumz

20. DJ Kerozen

21. Eddy Kenzo

22. Eric Geso

23. Fally Ipupa

24. Falz

25. Fanicko

26. Fatoumata Diawara

27. Ferré Gola

28. Fireboy DML

29. Floby

30. H-Art the Band

31. Harmonize

32. Iba One

33. Ibtissam Tiskat

34. Ihab Amir

35. Innoss’B

36. JoeBoy

37. Khaligraph Jones

38. Kidi

39. Kiff No Beat

40. King Promise

41. Kizz Daniel

42. Knowless Butera

43. Kuami Eugene

44. Kwesi Arthur

45. Ladysmith Black Mambazo

46. Latifa

47. Locko

48. Magasco

49. Magic System

50. Master KG

51. Mayorkun

52. Meddy

53. Medikal

54. Mohamed Mounir

55. Mohamed Ramadan

56. Mr Bow

57. Mr Eazi

58. Mr P

59. Naira Marley

60. Nasty C

61. Navy Kenzo

62. Nyashinski

63. Olamide

64. Omah Lay

65. Omar Kamal

66. Patoranking

67. Phyno

68. R2Bees

69. Rayvanny

70. Rema

71. Rema Namakula

72. Rudeboy

73. Saad Lamjarred

74. Safarel Obiang

75. Salma Rachid

76. Samira Said

77. Sarkodie

78. Sauti Sol

79. Serge Beynaud

80. Sha Sha

81. Shatta Wale

82. Sho Madjozi

83. Sidiki Diabaté

84. Simi

85. Sista Afia

86. Soolking

87. Soul Bangs

88. Stanley Enow

89. Stonebwoy

90. Suspect 95

91. Tamer Hosny

92. Tekno

93. Tems

94. Teni

95. Tiwa Savage

96. Toofan

97. Viviane Chidid

98. Wizkid

99. Yemi Alade

100. Zlatan

