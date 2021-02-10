Actor Kojo Dadson Dies at 68

Veteran actor Kojo Dadson has been reported dead today [Wednesday], February 10, 2021.

The death of the popular actor occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while undergoing dialysis for kidney issues, PlugTimes understands.

He died at the age of 68 years old.

The popular ‘Home Sweet Home’ actor had been battling stroke for some time now, an ailment he suffered in 2012.

This had also kept him in the wheelchair for eight years.

More to follow.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments