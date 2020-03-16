Gyakie – Sor Mi Mu ft. Bisa Kdei

Following the audio release to her latest single, Flip The Music artist, Gyakie follows up with the visuals for ‘Sor Mi Mu’ featuring Bisa Kdei.

‘Sor Mi Mu’ is a love song expressing how one has fallen in love unselfishly and demands for her partner to hold on, embracing her tightly.

Gyakie‘s star qualities are highlighted throughout the video with her classy performances. The laid-back video, directed by Steven Asamoah with production designer by Emmanuel Sedo ”ElectroMirror”, sees Gyakie and Bisa Kdei taking centre in an intimate setting under a candle light dinner.

Steven Asamoah also captures Gyakie and her girls in the opening shots.

The video sets out the message of the song and you can enjoy too & watch below.

