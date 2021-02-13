FIRST VIDEO from Kency 2020 Babies / Twins Christening

The Kency 2020 babies christening ceremony has been held for the twins at the home of Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Mr Kennedy Osei and wife Mrs Tracy Osei hosted the ceremony which saw the likes of rapper Medikal in attendance.

The twins have been christened Kayla and Kaylee.

Watch the first video from the Kency 2020 babies christening ceremony below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

