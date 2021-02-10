Funny Face Bailed after Arrest in Kasoa over Gunshot Incident

Comedian Funny Face was on Monday arrested by the police in Kasoa for an unlawful discharge of firearms at a drinking pub.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Richard Kojo Nyarko, the Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong said someone had reported Funny Face for causing a disturbance in a bar.

She stated that their investigations reveal the actor, born Benson Oduro Boateng, had gone to the bar where a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner.

Although the two were separated, Funny Face went home, returned with a gun and fired warning shots, she added.

After arrest, the comedian also reported the owner for assault after sustaining injuries during the fight.

“Currently Funny Face is in the custody of the police will be granted bail today. The drinking spot operator is also in the custody of police and we are investigating him for assault,” DSP Oppong added.

She said that the gun has also been retrieved adding investigations are ongoing to determine whether it is a registered gun or not.



DSP Oppong stated that the police had to take the suspect, Funny Face, to the hospital to get his wounds treated.

“Yesterday police thought it’s wise that it wasn’t in the best interest of the suspects to be granted bail because we are to protect life and property

“Detention is not only for investigations to go on but then if we see that the life of the person is also not safe out there we also detain him.”

DSP Oppong said investigations are still ongoing adding, “we have also collected some exhibit from the scene of the crime” which is aiding the police in their investigations.

Source: myjoyonline.com

