Kwadwo Sheldon – Val’s Day Story ft. Lyrical Joe, Amerado, Kev The Topic & Romeo Swag

Kwadwo Sheldon drops debut song “Val’s Day Story”, a masterpiece which features Lyrical Joe, Amerado, Kev The Topic and Romeo Swag.

The song from the astute Ghanaian content creator was produced by Juicxxz, mixed and mastered by Lowkey.

Stream / download and enjoy “Val’s Day Story” from the Duku Gang Entertainment boss below:

Available on Boomplay

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments