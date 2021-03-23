Achimota School PTA Statement on Admission of Three Rastafarian Students

The Achimota School PTA executive has officially reacted after the school requested three (3) new students to cut dreadlocks before full admission is granted.

A statement date Tuesday, March 23, 2021 and signed by the PTA Chairman Dr. Andre Kwasi-Kumah, communicated that the association’s executive supports the school’s decision to enforce its rules.

According to the School’s revised rules and regulations, students must keep their hair low, simple and natural.

The statement also adds that “we therefore stands with the headmistress and welcome into our fold, parents who are ready to abide by the rules and regulations of Achimota School.

Read the full statement below:

Achimota School Statement on Rastafarian Dreadlocks Students

