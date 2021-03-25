Date Rush’s Aisha: I Want a Rich Man Not a Small Boy with Six-Packs (VIDEO)

Actress, brand influencer, advertiser and a participant of TV3’s dating reality show, Date Rush, Odo Black known of date rush as Aisha has opened up about the kind of man she would date.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix on Zionfelix Uncut, Odo Black revealed that she was not interested in a small boy.

She added that she would rather go for a rich man than date a guy with six packs because that is what bad bit*hes would do.

Odo Black went further to describe some characteristics of her ideal man and said she wanted someone who was wealthy, responsible and was generally neat.

She said even though there were other attributes that she considered before dating a man, those ones could only be discovered after she meets that lucky man.

In responding to myriad questions, Odo Black cleared the air and said she was not a nu*ist as was earlier said by her.

According to her, taking and posting pictures that showed parts of her body did not make her a nu*ist but rather someone who posts $exy pictures.

