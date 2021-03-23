I’m Facing a Lot of Problem in My Marriage Adwoa Saah Laments

Ghanaian television personality and former Beauty queen, Adwoa Saah has bitterly lamented over how she has not had her peace of mind due to certain unwarranted and needles gimmicks by her husband’s ex.

In an exclusive interview with controversial media personality, Deloris Fimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, Adwoa Saah said that although she does not have regrets after getting married to Solomon Akwasi Boateng in 2016 she will not marry a man who already has kids if he gets the chance again.

According to her, her ex-husband’s ex has been creating too many problems for her.

“As at that time, I wanted people to know how pleased I was with him as my husband. But in life, you don’t live to please anyone. I don’t need to prove a point that he’s my husband.”

“The tantrums are too much,” she reiterated.

“They throw a lot on social media and people tag me. There was a time I told someone not to send me that stuff anymore.”

Source: peacefmonline.com

