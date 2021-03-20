Obuasi: First Photos from the Viral Wedding Ceremony of Richard Agu and Benedicta

PlugTimes.com March 20, 2021
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21

Obuasi is the town for the infamous wedding of soldier Richard Agu and wife-to-be Benedicta Langtaa.

First photos from the marriage ceremony involving the military man are out and its a rather calm atmosphere.

The St. John’s Catholic Church in Brahabebome, Obuasi hosts the nuptial ceremony of Richard and Benedicta.

READ ALSO: You are Missing a Lot if You Haven’t Slept with a Menstruating Woman – Counselor Lutterodt

As communicated earlier, soldiers are seen on location to ensure sanity.

This comes after some young women who claim to be victims of relationship scam noted they will storm the solemnization ceremony to disrupt it.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui Snatched! H0t and You Can’t Touch — SEE PHOTOS

In shots available to PlugTimes.com, some military men are seen at the foreground or main entrance of the church premises.

Check the first photos from the Richard Agu and Benedicta Langtaa‘s wedding ceremony out:

Loading...

Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21

Agu

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Loading...

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui Snatched! H0t and You Can’t Touch — SEE PHOTOS

March 19, 2021
Gyakie Forever remix Omah Lay song download

DOWNLOAD: Gyakie – Forever (remix) ft. Omah Lay

March 19, 2021
Shatta Wale Blow Up Skillibeng song mp3 download

DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Blow Up ft. Skillibeng & GoldUp

March 19, 2021
Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin

I Go Through a Lot; Sometimes I Feel My daughter isn’t Mine – Nana Ama Mcbrown

March 18, 2021
Back to top button
Close