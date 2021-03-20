Obuasi: First Photos from the Viral Wedding Ceremony of Richard Agu and Benedicta

Obuasi is the town for the infamous wedding of soldier Richard Agu and wife-to-be Benedicta Langtaa.

First photos from the marriage ceremony involving the military man are out and its a rather calm atmosphere.

The St. John’s Catholic Church in Brahabebome, Obuasi hosts the nuptial ceremony of Richard and Benedicta.

As communicated earlier, soldiers are seen on location to ensure sanity.

This comes after some young women who claim to be victims of relationship scam noted they will storm the solemnization ceremony to disrupt it.

In shots available to PlugTimes.com, some military men are seen at the foreground or main entrance of the church premises.

Check the first photos from the Richard Agu and Benedicta Langtaa‘s wedding ceremony out:

Agu

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

