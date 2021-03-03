You are Missing a Lot if You Haven’t Slept with a Menstruating Woman – Counselor Lutterodt

This week has just begun with a jam of entertainment news flowing on social media.

Counselor Lutterodt has dropped another bombshell — this time, about sleeping with menstruating women.

In this development Counselor Lutterodt said all men who have never slept with a woman in her menstruation period are missing something great.

Meanwhile, the African society abhors such an act due to the fact that menstruation is seen to be a period where unclean blood is been discharged.

Counselor Lutterodt made this pronouncement in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV on Monday.

As the week still continues with new trends we still gather the reactions of social media users on this development.

It is obvious many will stand against what the counselor is saying.

Source: Ben Blay, Contributor|PlugTimes.com, Joymate360Daily

