Salma Mumin Eases Up at the Beach in a Bikini-Day-Out Moment – PHOTOS
Salma Mumin has taken to the beach to relax, through the gulping of fresh air from the cool breeze.
The Ghanaian actress, in the photos sighted by PlugTimes rocks 2-piece bikini while she destresses at the beach.
In one, Salma Mumin wears a black one with an S-shape sign inscribed in a golden ink.
In another, the Salma’s Eatery boss rocks a black and white, Burberry-themed one-piece bikini while rocking a white T-shirt with “Unavailable” inscription.
The Ghanaian entrepreneur beams with smile, which suggests she is enjoying her relaxation moments at the shore.
Check the photos out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
