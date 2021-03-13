Entertainment

Salma Mumin Eases Up at the Beach in a Bikini-Day-Out Moment – PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com March 13, 2021

Salma Mumin has taken to the beach to relax, through the gulping of fresh air from the cool breeze.

The Ghanaian actress, in the photos sighted by PlugTimes rocks 2-piece bikini while she destresses at the beach.

In one, Salma Mumin wears a black one with an S-shape sign inscribed in a golden ink.

In another, the Salma’s Eatery boss rocks a black and white, Burberry-themed one-piece bikini while rocking a white T-shirt with “Unavailable” inscription.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur beams with smile, which suggests she is enjoying her relaxation moments at the shore.

Check the photos out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

