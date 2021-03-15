Samini blasts ‘Faker’ Stonebwoy for Shading Ghana over Nigeria’s GRAMMY Wins

Stonebwoy, in an attempt to congratulate Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid over their GRAMMY Awards win, decided to shade Ghana.

Samini in reply, fired Stonebwoy for portraying such act of disrespect to him [Samini], and other Ghanaian music acts.

The BHIM Nation president took to Twitter to eulogize Nigeria for holding the mantle high for Africa, as regards, entertainment.

However, he concluded his tweet with the statement “as for Ghana, smh I’ll be back..”.

Samini then tagged him a faker while cautioning him not to trash Ghana in the act of congratulating Nigeria for attaining such a feat.

Stonebwoy initially tweeted:

With All Due Respect Let All other African Nations Give It Up For Nigeria

For their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys..

And Samini also followed with this reply:

Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it 100% with each other as artists my gee .it starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker

Again, Samini followed with several tweets to condemn him more.

