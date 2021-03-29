The Highest I’ve Been Paid as DJ is GHc38,000 – DJ Vyrusky

DJ Vyrusky is arguably the highest paid disc jockey (DJ) in Ghana at the moment.

The multiple award winning DJ, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive spoke about how much he charges for a gig and the highest payment he has taken for a gig since he started with the job.

“I am paid 10,000 to 40,000 for a show depending on the gig but my highest payment is 38,000 for a show since I started DJing.”

He also stated that he was given 2 years by his parent to prove himself as a DJ or go but to the 8-5 since I had a master’s degree from a business school.

“My parent gave me two years to prove myself as a DJ or I go back to 8-5 but I never saw myself doing 8-5 since I was getting job offers,” he said.

Source: zionfelix.net

