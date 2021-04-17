Akuapem Poloo’s Sentence is Too Harsh – Cardi B Reacts

PlugTimes.com April 17, 2021

Cardi B has reacted to her ‘twinnie’ Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day (3 months) sentence to jail.

According to the America rapper, the Ghanaian actress, real name Rosemond Brown‘s imprisonment is a bit too harsh.

Cardi B adds that she does not think Akuapem Poloo was going all sexual, however, the natural idea.

She also states that other than the jail term, a social media probation or community service would have been cool.

She made this known in a reply to a tweet which asked what she feels about the socialite.

Cardi B reacts Akuapem Poloo jail sentence prison

