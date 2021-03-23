Beautiful Photos of Date Rush’s Aisha that You Need to See

Aisha is one of the ladies on Date Rush, and she has been part since the beginning of the season 4 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3.

Like several contestants on the show, Aisha is a photo model, and video vixen who has worked with a number of photographers and musicians in Ghana.

The relatively tall lady has in recent episodes of the show garnered some level of love from viewers of the show; as regards, how she has carried herself till date.

Aisha is on social media as @Odoblack22 and she continues to bless her almost 30k Instagram followers with some fine photos via her public gallery.

According to her Instagram profile, she is also an actress and brand influencer. She usually shares photos of her travels, hangouts, photoshoots and more.

