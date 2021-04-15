Kuami Eugene receives Range Rover Velar from Dr Kwaku Oteng

Kuami Eugene has today received a Range Rover Velar from the Dr Kwaku Oteng.

This comes after his immense contribution to sales of the Adonko Next Level Energy Drink since bagging its ambassadorial role.

The car was handed over to Kuami Eugene on behalf of the CEO of Angel Group by Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong a.k.a Bronzy, who is also the CEO of its subsidiary Angel Broadcasting Limited.

This comes a little over six (6) months after he was officially announced as the brand ambassador of the premium energy drink.

Kuami Eugene is also the brand ambassador of mobile phone brand iTel.

Check photos from the handling over out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.