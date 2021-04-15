These Photos of Shugatiti has Got Everyone Talking Today

PlugTimes.com April 15, 2021

Shugatiti has got the internet buzzing again, as regards the latest photos that she has shared.

The Ghanaian photomodel in the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug is seen rocking two-piece lingerie while she lies on the bed.

Shugatiti also rocks nice fashion accessories to match.

Check her out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Kuami Eugene receives Range Rover Velar from Dr Kwaku Oteng

April 15, 2021

Ghanaian Musician Must Focus on Digital Promotion – Vasco The Blogger Narrates

April 14, 2021
Wendy Shay

SNATCHED! Wendy Shay Shows She Owns Her ‘Shayning’ Body

April 13, 2021
The King of Bloggers Ghana Innovation Awards 2021

The King Of Bloggers gets Two Nominations at Ghana Innovations Awards 2021

April 13, 2021
Back to top button
Close