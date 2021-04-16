Akuapem Poloo Sentenced to 90 Days in Prison

An Accra circuit court has sentenced actress Rosemond Brown Akuapem Poloo to 90 days (3 months) jail term.

The court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann bemoaned the explicit photo shared by the socialite.

According to her, her imprisonment must served as a deterrent to other persons who engage in such act.

The prison sentence comes after Akuapem Poloo was on Wednesday convicted on her own plea, as regards, the three (3) charges leveled against her.

She was charged on the publication of obscene material and domestic violence against the child.

The judge made three (3) considerations before the judgment was also read. And these include:

First time offender

Opportunity for her to also reform

Measure against the increasing practice of obscene materials on social media

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

