Don’t Be Shy to ‘Pour Out’ Your B00bs for Your Man to Play With Them – Busty GH tells Ladies

Heavy-chested Ghanaian beautician, Busty GH, has advised women not to be shy to pour out their breasts in the presence of their partners so that they can play with them.

Interviewed on e.TV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen adult show, she told the host that some women prefer to keep their braziers on during love-making because they are usually shy. However, in her opinion, this should never be the case.

“If you’re a woman with plenty breasts, I don’t think you should always cover or hide it from your man. You’re alone with your man in the room so I don’t see any reason to be shy. Pour out your boobs so that he can play with it well and then you can also reach orgasm”, she advised.

Busty GH disclosed that she likes having her breasts caressed and fondled and sucked, however, it needs to be done gently and with care, and not roughly as though it was a boxing rehearsal.

As a reminder, Busty Gh born Joyce Addo became popular in Ghana after her recent interviews with some Ghana media platforms which gathered massive reactions because of her heavy chest.

