Here’s Why Everyone is Talking about Tiisha Today

PlugTimes.com April 22, 2021

Ghanaian musician Tiisha has been the talk of town today, and this is not as a result of her singing prowess.

The Zylofon Music act hosted her birthday party yesterday and it was very huge, with a lot of her colleagues in the industry attending. Real name Tisha Bentil, she held it at the Zylofon Media premises in East Legon, Accra. Tiisha It was graced by the likes of Kumi Guitar, Mr Drew, Sista Afia, and Akiyana. Check photos from the event out:
Sista Afia at Tiisha birthday party
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com ———————————————- Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Meet the Nigerian Socialite Setting Instagram On Fire – Roman Goddess

April 22, 2021

Wendy Shay is Not My Competition – Kiki Marley

April 22, 2021
Kofi Akpaloo Akuapem Poloo

I’m Disappointed Akuapem Poloo Has Been Granted Bail – Kofi Akpaloo

April 21, 2021
Gyakie DJ Slim

Gyakie is Being Lazy; She is Flat – DJ Slim fires

April 21, 2021
Back to top button
Close