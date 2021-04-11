I Almost Blast My Pu$$y – Caroline Sampson Says As She Goes Biking With Jessica Opare (+ Screenshot)

Ghanaian event host and media personality Caroline Sampson has thrown social media into frenzy after tweeting some controversial words.

The radio host posted pictures with a colleague media personality Jessica Opare-Saforo; both dressed in biking gears.

It appears the duo went on a biking expedition over the weekend to release stress.

Posting the pictures, Caroline added that he almost got her pu$$y blasted as a result of the motorbike but she is not deterred.

Twitter users were however taken aback with her choice of words. Several of them confronted her for her use of explicit language in her tweet.

Asked by one Twitter user what she expected people to learn from her if she is using those kind of words, Caroline replied that they can learn “tw3minism” from her.

Source: zionfelix.net

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.