Disabled Lady Spotted Hawking ‘Bottled Water’ on the Street Receives Huge Support

PlugTimes.com April 11, 2021
The disabled lady who was seen hawking ‘bottled water’ on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria has received support.

The lady Mary Daniels‘ help comes from Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, the former Chief of Staff of Imo State.

Chief Nwosu has raised One Million Naira (N1,000,000) for her to start a business, after he saw the viral picture on social media.

He has since called on Nigerians to support her and urged the youths to effect better change and touch lives with social media.

Following a search by Chief Nwosu, he found out that she hawks at the popular Oshodi Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chief Nwosu took a flight to Lagos State immediately and scheduled a breakfast meeting with Miss Mary at Lagos Island on Sunday the 11th April, 2021.

Mary Daniels told Ugwumba that she wanted to setup a provision store to carter for herself, two year old daughter and aged mother.

The 26-year-old Miss Mary who hails from Anyigba Local Government Area in Kogi State had an accident at age 11 which led to the amputation of her right leg.

Present at the meeting were Ugwumba Uche Nwosu was Steve Asimobi, Prince Ben Odunze, and Emeka Jesse Iheanacho.

