Netizens Support Seohyun amid Controversy Surrounding Kim Jung Hyun

Netizens are supporting Seohyun amid the recent controversy surrounding Kim Jung Hyun.

On April 11 KST, new reports pertaining to Kim Jung Hyun‘s alleged behavior on set of ‘Time’ surfaced after 3 years amid his recent dating scandal with actress Seo Ji Hye. According to an anonymous staff ‘B’, the actor had blatantly ignored his female co-star while displaying rude behavior, such as wiping his hands aggressively after a brief physical contact with the actress.

With reports claiming that Seohyun had “cried often on set”, netizens have begun to support Seohyun on social media with messages of support.

Shortly afterwards, Seohyun also made an update on Instagram, posting a series of selfies with the message: “My love, my people, I am always thankful and I love you. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEOHYUN 서현 (@seojuhyun_s)

Under this post, Sooyoung also commented, “Ah so pretty”.

On community forums, netizens are leaving reactions such as:

“She probably posted these thinking that the fans would worry….such a beautiful heart” “Seohyun has read our support comments and now she wants to thank us T_T” “So pretty….I feel bad for her because these issues are resurfacing” “Getting mixed up in some messed up business T_T Sorry Seohyun” “This just shows how confident she is. Love her personality.” “I can’t get enough of her beauty, both inside and out!”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

