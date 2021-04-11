Juliet Ibrahim shows How to Rock a Bikini Body – SEE PHOTOS

Juliet Ibrahim rocks one of the unblemished skins, as far as celebrities in Africa are concerned.

The actress has once again shown how to rock bikini body, and in style.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, the “4 Play” actress rocks a yellow 2-piece bikini.

Juliet Ibrahim also dons a beautiful line of beads.

The photos are set on a location along the beach.

Check her out!





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.