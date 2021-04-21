List of 49 TV Stations to be Shut Down by NCA for Operating Illegally

Some forty nine (49) television stations in Ghana believed to be operating illegally has been earmarked by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for a shut down.

The list include Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV, television stations owned by popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa.

According to the Authority, this forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite FTA Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring Systems (RSMS).

The monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisation, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008.

It states that “except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act, a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorization the Authority.”

The clamp down of these 49 TV stations come in the wake of the influx of ‘money doublers’, fetish priests, fake mallams and pastors on the screens.

Check out the full list of 49 TV stations the NCA is shutting down:

