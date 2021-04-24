LIVE STREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV hosted by Abeiku Santana

You are watching “United Showbiz” live broadcast on UTV hosted by Abeiku Santana.

Tonight, the OAP is joined by Arnold (regular guest), Halifax, DKB and others.

The show delves into the issues surrounding Akuapim Poloo‘s court hearing and more.

Watch the live program below:

