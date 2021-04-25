Socrate Safo Quitting Movie Production

Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo has announced that he is bowing out of movie production business.

This comes in the wake of the dwindled nature of movie production in the country.

Socrate Safo, who is the Chairman of National Commission on Culture says he will end it with a movie he titles “Tuntum.”

He draws the curtain down after over 30 years of feeding his audience with some of the popular movies to hit Ghana.

Most popular of these is “Kyeiwaa” which began as a movie but ended as a series.

Socrate Safo stated “over Thirty years of romance with Scripts, Cameras, Screens… I finally “bow out” with #TUNTUM the Story that ignited my quest to make Movies as my last Kiss and a Gift to Africa. It’s a WRAP! Thank you all. #Tuntum

