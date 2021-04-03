TV3 Sacks Nana Abena Korkor Addo Because of this Video

Nana Abena Korkor Addo has been sacked by Media General, owners of TV3, her employer.

This comes after she shared a lewd video of herself in a red Iingerie on her social media pages.

This is not the first time the Founder of Psychosocial Africa has shared an image or video like that.

However, management have probably have enough of some of her actions, hence, her dismissal.

