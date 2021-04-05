VIDEO: Raymond Clashes with Cecilia, Sandra and Bebelino on Date Rush Reunion + Bella Issues

PlugTimes.com April 5, 2021
Raymond Cl@shes with Cecilia, Sandra and Bebelino on Date Rush Reunion | Bella Issues

It was a dramatic Date Rush Reunion night when Giovani hosted Raymond – Cecilia, Bebelino – Sandra, and Henry – Stephanie on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The ‘lover boy’ Raymond whose relationship with his date Cecilia has gone downside seem to be enjoying the company of other female contestants of the matchmaking show.

During the heated show, it was revealed that Raymond has been engaging more with Sandra, Cilla and Bella.

According to Raymond‘s date Cecilia, her date who claims he met Sandra, Bella, and Cilla to shoot skits never informed him about it.

On the show Raymond also stated that recent events between him and Cecilia has been directly opposite to what he planned.

Check their moment on Date Rush Reunion out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

PlugTimes.com

