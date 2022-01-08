36th Golden Disc Awards Winners 2022

The 36th Golden Disc Awards winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Among the winners of the prestigious award ceremony were BTS, Aespa, Brave Girls, and  OH MY GIRL.

BTS becomes the artist with the most wins of Album Daesang at the Golden Disc Awards with five (5), breaking a previous record held by EXO.

Check the full list of winners at the 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022 out:

Rookie of the Year
Aespa
STAYC

Best Group
Brave Girls

Best Performance
The Boyz
Jeon Somi Won

Best Performance
Somi

Best Solo Artist
Lim Young Woong

Cosmopolitan Artist Award
SEVENTEEN
Aespa

Digital Song Bonsang
OH MY GIRL
AKMU
Lee Mujin
STAYC
Heist
Aespa
IU
BTS

Best Album Bonsang
ENHYPEN
IU
NCT DREAM
Stray Kids
NCT 127
SEVENTEEN
BTS
TXT

Seezn Most Popular Artist Award
BTS

Artiste of the Year
Aespa

Daesang
BTS

