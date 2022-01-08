36th Golden Disc Awards Winners 2022

The 36th Golden Disc Awards winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Among the winners of the prestigious award ceremony were BTS, Aespa, Brave Girls, and OH MY GIRL.

BTS becomes the artist with the most wins of Album Daesang at the Golden Disc Awards with five (5), breaking a previous record held by EXO.

Check the full list of winners at the 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022 out:

Rookie of the Year

Aespa

STAYC

Best Group

Brave Girls

Best Performance

The Boyz

Jeon Somi Won

Best Performance

Somi

Best Solo Artist

Lim Young Woong

Cosmopolitan Artist Award

SEVENTEEN

Aespa

Digital Song Bonsang

OH MY GIRL

AKMU

Lee Mujin

STAYC

Heist

Aespa

IU

BTS

Best Album Bonsang

ENHYPEN

IU

NCT DREAM

Stray Kids

NCT 127

SEVENTEEN

BTS

TXT

Seezn Most Popular Artist Award

BTS

Artiste of the Year

Aespa

Daesang

BTS

Source: PlugTimes.com