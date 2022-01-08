36th Golden Disc Awards Winners 2022
The 36th Golden Disc Awards winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.
Among the winners of the prestigious award ceremony were BTS, Aespa, Brave Girls, and OH MY GIRL.
BTS becomes the artist with the most wins of Album Daesang at the Golden Disc Awards with five (5), breaking a previous record held by EXO.
Check the full list of winners at the 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022 out:
Rookie of the Year
Aespa
STAYC
Best Group
Brave Girls
Best Performance
The Boyz
Jeon Somi Won
Best Performance
Somi
Best Solo Artist
Lim Young Woong
Cosmopolitan Artist Award
SEVENTEEN
Aespa
Digital Song Bonsang
OH MY GIRL
AKMU
Lee Mujin
STAYC
Heist
Aespa
IU
BTS
Best Album Bonsang
ENHYPEN
IU
NCT DREAM
Stray Kids
NCT 127
SEVENTEEN
BTS
TXT
Seezn Most Popular Artist Award
BTS
Artiste of the Year
Aespa
Daesang
BTS
