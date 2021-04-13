Bella of Date Rush sets Internet on Fire with her Latest Poolside Photo

PlugTimes.com April 13, 2021
Bella Date Rush skin body poolside

Date Rush’s Bella has set social media on fire with yet another beautiful photos of herself.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes, the popular contestant of the matchmaking reality show rocks a colourful two-piece crochet bikini.

Bella poses on the deck of a swimming pool as she beams with beautiful smile.

She also rocks beads around her waist with a tattoo on her left thigh.

Check the photos of Bella out:
Bella Date Rush skin body poolside

Bella Date Rush bikini skin body swimming poolside

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Wendy Shay

SNATCHED! Wendy Shay Shows She Owns Her ‘Shayning’ Body

April 13, 2021
The King of Bloggers Ghana Innovation Awards 2021

The King Of Bloggers gets Two Nominations at Ghana Innovations Awards 2021

April 13, 2021
Rose Date Rush

VIDEO: Some Date Rush Contestants are ‘Chopping’ Themselves – Rose Reveals

April 12, 2021
Yaw Tog

Netizens Troll Yaw Tog over Accent in “Me” Freestyle

April 12, 2021
Back to top button
Close