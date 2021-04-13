Bella of Date Rush sets Internet on Fire with her Latest Poolside Photo

Date Rush’s Bella has set social media on fire with yet another beautiful photos of herself.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes, the popular contestant of the matchmaking reality show rocks a colourful two-piece crochet bikini.

Bella poses on the deck of a swimming pool as she beams with beautiful smile.

She also rocks beads around her waist with a tattoo on her left thigh.

Check the photos of Bella out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.