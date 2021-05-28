MUSIC: Wendy Shay – Tender Love ft. KiDi (prod by Streetbeatz)

Download / Stream “Tender Love” Song by Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay drops “Tender Love”, one of the songs off her “Shayning Star” album.

The song features KiDi and produced by Streetbeatz for the Rufftown Records act.

Download or stream “Tender Love” by Wendy Shay below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.