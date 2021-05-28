MUSIC: Wendy Shay – Tender Love ft. KiDi (prod by Streetbeatz)

PlugTimes.com May 28, 2021
Download / Stream “Tender Love” Song by Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay drops “Tender Love”, one of the songs off her “Shayning Star” album.

The song features KiDi and produced by Streetbeatz for the Rufftown Records act.

Download or stream “Tender Love” by Wendy Shay below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

