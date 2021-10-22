TV Host Sika Osei Marries – SEE PHOTOS + VIDEOS

Sika Osei ties the knot with her Nigerian boyfriend Sele Douglas in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The Ghanaian media personality’s marriage ceremony took place, privately, in Accra on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

The beautiful wedding dubbed ‘SesiLove2021’ was attended by very close friends, and family members of the two (2) love birds.

The bride Sika Osei and groom Sele Douglas beamed with smile throughout the ceremony they usher in their new family.

SEE ALSO: Yaa Jackson not a Prostitute – Father

At the nuptial, there was a massive representation of both Ghanaian and Nigerian culture.

The wedding was hosted by one of Ghana’s favourite Masters of Ceremony Kabutey.

Congratulations to Sika Osei and Sele Douglas on your union. Stay blessed!

⦿

