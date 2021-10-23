Lydia Forson causes Stir as She Shakes her Huge ‘Bortos’ – SEE VIDEO

Ghanaian entertainers continue to entertain their fans through diverse ways its deem right.

TikTok has been one major platform that has Ghanaian celebrities are employing in this regards.

The likes of actresses Nadia Buari, and Lydia Forson are leading the pack when it comes to this, and the latter has done it again.

Lydia Forson causes stir on social media as she is seen shaking her big bortos in a new TikTok video she has shared.

Check her out:

