Tiana Blak: Ghanaian Video Vixen reported Dead

Ghanaian video video Tiana Blak has reportedly died, PlugTimes has gathered.

Real name Christiana Baffoe, she lost her life on Saturday, October 24, 2021 in Accra after battling a short illness.

Tiana Blak‘s death has sent a wave of shock to her associates.

AMG Deuces, CEO of Inna Real Life says she was poisoned, however, all efforts to ascertain the cause of her demise have proved futile.

He divulged “Rest In Peace Tiana Blak, she was poisoned ,,Let’s all be cautioned on the people we sit and eat with ,,Lately people are so wicked and envious of one another … her fellow person around her took her life ,Fanu s3 w3gyimi Na suro nipa. Comment RIP for her.”

Until her untimely demise, Tiana Blak has featured in a couple of major projects including Oxlade’s ‘Make Sense’ music video.

Her profile reads as a model and radio presenter.

This is how some of her associates reported her death:

