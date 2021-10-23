Actress Queen Paticia vows to Drop List of Industry Men Who Want to ‘Chop’ Her – VIDEO

Day-in day-out, the entertainment industry across the globe is inundated with issues of men who want to ‘chop’ women in it.

Ghana is of no exception in this regard as these reports continues unabated.

The latest to make this known is budding Ghanaian actress Queen Paticia.

According to her, there is a number of men in the entertainment industry who want to ‘chop’ her.

She makes this known in an interview with Arnold Mensah Elevanyo on the ‘Vibes in 5’ show.

According to Queen Paticia, she gets these requests quite often and they are many.

When ‘pushed’ to list some of the men in question, she noted that she has no list as at the time, however, she will name them soon.

Queen Paticia gain popularity after a video of her doing Okyeame Kwame‘s ‘Yeeko’ challenge went viral.

Listen to her:

⦿

