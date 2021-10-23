Hajia (MOna) 4Reall stuns Social Media with her Beauty – SEE PHOTOS

October 23, 2021

Ghanaian female entertainers continues to stun the world with their beauty and it is not ending soon.

Persons in the pop culture space like Lydia Forson, Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, and Michy are some of the few in this light.

Hajia (Mona) 4Reall is not out of this equation of real beauty as she stun social media once again with her beauty.

The Ghanaian musician and socialite shares pinky photos of herself and she looks quite amazing in them.

These photos are believed to be ones from the set of the shoot of her music video “Zaddy’s Girl” which features embattled rapper Medikal.

In the photos sighted, she wears a two-piece piece dress and a pink hair to match.

Check her out:

Hajia Mona 4Reall

Hajia Mona 4Reall

Hajia Mona 4Reall

