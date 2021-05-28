MUSIC: Wendy Shay – The Game ft. Praiz (prod by Samsney)

Download Wendy Shay ‘The Game’ Song

Wendy Shay drops “The Game”, a song on her “Shayning Star” album, which features Nigerian singer Praiz.

The song is produced by Samsney for the Rufftown Records act.

Download / stream “The Game” by Wendy Shay below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

