MUSIC: Wendy Shay – The Game ft. Praiz (prod by Samsney)
Download Wendy Shay ‘The Game’ Song
Wendy Shay drops “The Game”, a song on her “Shayning Star” album, which features Nigerian singer Praiz.
The song is produced by Samsney for the Rufftown Records act.
Download / stream “The Game” by Wendy Shay below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.