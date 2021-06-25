Christabel Ekeh finally Shows her Handsome Lover? – SEE PHOTOS

Christabel Ekeh sparks dating rumor on social media after sharing photos of herself and a man some netizens opine he could be her lover.

The Ghanaian actress and the mystery man, in the photos shared, are seen in the mood of public display of affection.

In one of the photos, the man is seen pointing to the area around Christabel Ekeh‘s cleavage.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor’s Date Rush Appearance Leaves More for People to Talk About

She captioned those moments together “Thank you Jesus ❤️🙏🏽. Love wins.”

This has generated a lot of buzz from netizens in her comment box — mostly happy about Christabel Ekeh‘s probably new love escapade.

Check the photos out:











⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.