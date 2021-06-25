Christabel Ekeh finally Shows her Handsome Lover? – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com June 25, 2021
Christabel Ekeh lover boyfriend man

Christabel Ekeh sparks dating rumor on social media after sharing photos of herself and a man some netizens opine he could be her lover.

The Ghanaian actress and the mystery man, in the photos shared, are seen in the mood of public display of affection.

In one of the photos, the man is seen pointing to the area around Christabel Ekeh‘s cleavage.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor’s Date Rush Appearance Leaves More for People to Talk About

She captioned those moments together “Thank you Jesus ❤️🙏🏽. Love wins.”

This has generated a lot of buzz from netizens in her comment box — mostly happy about Christabel Ekeh‘s probably new love escapade.

Check the photos out:
Christabel Ekeh lover boyfriend man
Christabel Ekeh lover boyfriend man
Christabel Ekeh lover boyfriend man
Christabel Ekeh lover boyfriend man
Christabel Ekeh lover boyfriend man

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

end in tears lady cries boyfriend

Beautiful Girl Weeps Uncontrollably after Boy She Calls “World’s Best” Dumps Her – VIDEO

June 23, 2021
Shugatiti ghanaian model influencer

I’m the Girl You’ve Always Wanted – Shugatiti teases with New Photo

June 23, 2021
download Omar Sterling Paedae Makola Dreams song Same Earth Different worlds album

DOWNLOAD: Omar Sterling – Same Earth Different Worlds (FULL ALBUM)

June 22, 2021
download Omar Sterling Paedae Makola Dreams song Same Earth Different worlds album

DOWNLOAD: Omar Sterling (Paedae) – Makola Dreams (prod by DJ Afrolektra)

June 22, 2021
Back to top button
Close