Efia Odo Deactivates her Twitter Account

PlugTimes.com June 3, 2021

Efia Odo has rendered her Twitter account temporarily inactive after being a victim of yet another troll.

The deactivation of her Twitter account follows users’ unpleasant tweets at her, linked to the arrival of Chelsea FC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi in Ghana.

The UEFA Champions League winner touched base in Ghana on Wednesday night with some accounts tweeting that Efia Odo will definitely link up with him.

This continues on Thursday, and the actress who cannot contain it any longer decides to deactivate it.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Pope Skinny’s alleged Baby Mama Anita Baker Calls Him Out

June 3, 2021
LIVE STREAMING Shatta Wale Speaks Nation State of the Industry Address

LIVE STREAMING: Shatta Wale Speaks to Nation (State of the Industry Address)

June 2, 2021
Koko Femme

Koko Femme means Style – SEE PHOTOS

June 1, 2021
Lil Loaded dead friend cyraq

Close Friend of Lil Loaded Claims Rapper Took His Life Over a Girl

May 31, 2021
Back to top button
Close