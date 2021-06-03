Efia Odo Deactivates her Twitter Account

Efia Odo has rendered her Twitter account temporarily inactive after being a victim of yet another troll.

The deactivation of her Twitter account follows users’ unpleasant tweets at her, linked to the arrival of Chelsea FC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi in Ghana.

The UEFA Champions League winner touched base in Ghana on Wednesday night with some accounts tweeting that Efia Odo will definitely link up with him.

This continues on Thursday, and the actress who cannot contain it any longer decides to deactivate it.

Efia Odo moved to Sheldon and quoted him “morden Slavery ” nobody complained Now them move you am you dey preach mental health??And as Sheldon dey read Ghana Yesu en tweet for YouTube,

he said this guy I dont want to talk his matter because I’ve seen his pictures 1/2! — Ofankor Tarzan 🐒 (@mmoaNkoaa) June 3, 2021

EFIA ODO is the cause of all her wahala, how can you be posting half naked pictures on the internet all in the name of slaying, how do you expect people to think about you, you see someone trolling, you see someone mentioning Nana Aba name? Yes bcos she respects herself. — Enock💦 (@Wo__GyimieNo) June 3, 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.