Ghana Police, #FixTheCountry is About You Too – Efia Odo Speaks

Efia Odo has stated that personnel at the Ghana Police Service are immune to the security threats the country is facing at the moment.

According to the actress, the Police need to understand that #FixTheCountry protest is about them too.

The Ghanaian social activist’s comment comes in the wake of the shooting of Constable Emmanuel by armed robber in Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown-Accra, on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Efia Odo makes her thoughts known in a tweet.

She bemoans how the police is ill-equipped as our priorities are misplaced.

She tweeted:

Crime is in every part of the world. Ghanaian police men and women are not equipped with the right protective gear. They don’t even have bullet proof vest but they want to purchase bulletproof curtains for parliament. This is what fix the country is also about. Our priorities are in all the wrong places. How can those who are supposed to protect us are not even protected themselves.

Ghana police, please understand that #fixthecountry is about you too. This isn’t politics, this is about the livelihood of every Ghanaian. #FixTheCountry

Our priorities are in all the wrong places. How can those who are supposed to protect us are not even protected themselves.

Ghana police, please understand that #fixthecountry is about you too. This isn’t politics, this is about the livelihood of every Ghanaian. #FixTheCountry — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) June 15, 2021

Police bungalows are nothing to be proud about and housing projects are deteriorating by the day. What is really wrong with our system? They waste money on projects and leave it to rot. Just a waste of money!! Ghana police are you sure you don’t wanna join #FixTheCountry ?

