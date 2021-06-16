Clear Bush on GIMPA-Fiesta Royale Road or I Will – John Dumelo to Municipal Assembly

John Dumelo has pleased with the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly to clear the bush on the GIMPA-Fiesta Royale Road.

This comes against the background of the recent attacks by robbers on motorists who ply that route mostly during the night, and sometimes at night.

The area’s NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 Elections also notes the provision of adequate street lights on the stretch is imminent.

READ ALSO: Actor Agya Manu has Died

According to John Dumelo, if this is not done, he will take it upon himself to do the needful.

He makes this known in a tweet on Wednesday, which reads:

“Dear Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, can you please provide adequate street lights and also clear the Bush on the right coming from Gimpa towards fiesta Royal? That’s where robbers hide to attack motorists at night. Please clear it or I will. Thanks.”

Dear Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, can you please provide adequate street lights and also clear the Bush on the right coming from Gimpa towards fiesta Royal? That’s where robbers hide to attack motorists at night. Please clear it or I will. Thanks pic.twitter.com/cbIaHIFRXM — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) June 16, 2021

John Dumelo, in June 2020 was stopped by the Municipal Assembly from dredging gutters in some areas in the municipality.

It is currently not known, the decision of the Assembly towards this course.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.