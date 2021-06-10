GTA Outlines Operational Guidelines for Theatres and Cinema Halls

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has outlined operational guidelines for theatres and cinema halls across the country.

These operational guidelines comes after the expulsion of the restrictions placed on their operations as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana, in March 2020.

In a statement dated 10th June 2021, which is copied to PlugTimes.com, the Authority notes that drama/movie shows must not exceed 2 hours.

Read the full statement below:

OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES FOR THEATRES AND CINEMA HALLS

Cinema Halls/Theatres shall operate with the following enhanced hygiene and safety protocols:

A. GENERAL

Cinema/Theatre establishments must train in-house stewards who will be responsible for COVID-19 protocols. Name and contacts must be submitted to the Ghana Tourism Authority. The Ghana Health Service will provide capacity building as support.

Only Cinema/Theatre Establishments licensed by the Ghana Tourism Authority shall operate.

The premiering of movies at any other venue must be approved by the Ghana Tourism Authority

B. NOTIFICATIONS

Display of “No Masks No Entry” signage to ensure mandatory wearing of face masks before entry and upon entry at all times.

Display of “No Eating, No Drinking at the Cinema Hall/Theatre

Display of notification “Go for Your COVID-19 Vaccine” at the entrance

Display of notification on COVID-19 precautionary measures

Display of contact details of an Ambulance service and the nearest health facility

C. ENTRANCE/EXIT PROTOCOLS

A clear instruction on entry/exit of patrons must be made available.

Stewards must coordinate the entry and exit of patrons.

Mandatory checking of temperature of both employees and patrons before entry by trained stewards.

Vital details of all patrons must be taken i.e., name, telephone number and temperature record to monitor attendance and temperature of patrons as well as aid contact tracing if the need arises.

D. TICKETING & PAYMENTS

Electronic pre-booking must be encouraged.

Use of POS devices or electronic payments (e.g. MOMO, Vodafone cash etc.) must be encouraged.

E. IN-HALL PROTOCOLS

Sensitization on COVID-19 precautionary measures must be done before every movie/drama show

Duration of a movie/drama show shall not exceed two (2) hours

Duration between movie/drama sessions shall be within a minimum of thirty (30) minutes

Enhanced ventilation must be maintained

Regular disinfection of the interior of cinema hall/theatre (In-between movie/drama show).

Provision of hand sanitizer dispensers at vantage points

All staff and patrons must wear face masks

Face masks shall be made available to patrons

Intermittent reminders on wearing of face masks must be ensured by stewards

F. SOCIAL DISTANCING

Floor signs must be placed to maintain physical distancing particularly at the entrance

Ensure adequate spacing for seating to maintain physical distancing of at least 1 metre

Physical distancing shall be maintained at the lounge

G. CLEANING PROTOCOLS

Provision of adequate hand-washing apparatus (running water, veronica buckets, soap together with tissues and 70% alcohol-based sanitizer).

Adequate, spacious and covid-19 friendly washrooms must be provided.

Thorough cleaning in the washrooms must be done intermittently.

Disinfect all surfaces at the cinema hall/theatre e.g. floors, door knobs, toilets, chairs, counter tops, computers etc. regularly.

Staff and patrons must wash hands regularly as they may have cleaned or touched objects or surfaces such as door handles, hand rails etc. that may have been contaminated by staff or patrons.

H. ISOLATION FACILITY

Provision of designated isolation areas in the facility.

I. DISPOSAL OF CONTAMINATED WASTE

Proper management and disposal of contaminated waste (used tissues, face mask etc.) according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health must be adhered to.

J. APPROVAL/CERTIFICATION

Approval will be by the issuance of a regular operational license for Cinema/Theatre establishments and a provisional license (in the case of premiering of a movie at any other venue) by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

K. MONITORING MECHANISM

The following modalities will be adopted to ensure the compliance of the operational guidelines;

Mystery patrons

Exit interviews with patrons

Interactions with patrons

Use of check list to monitor adherence to the operational guidelines

L. ENFORCEMENT

A team will conduct routine enforcement and when necessary seek the assistance of the Ghana Police Service.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

