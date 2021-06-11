Nkonkonsa Apologizes and Celebrates Wife Victoria Lebene to Mark 2nd Wedding Anniversary amidst Abena Korkor’s ‘Licking’ Allegations

Nkonkonsa, real name Eugene Osafo-Nkansah has rendered an unqualified apology to his wife Mrs Victoria Osafo-Nkansah as the couple marks 2nd marriage anniversary.

This expression of regret by the blogger comes in the wake of allegation about the extra-marital affair and ‘licking’ odyssey leveled against him by Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

Nkonkonsa states that he is “ashamed and disappointed” in himself for all the damaging adverse actions and inactions that has happened in the past few days.

He notes that despite all these, his wife Mrs Osafo-Nkansah has been a solid pillar behind him.

Nkonkonsa tags her as an Angel while celebrating her “as a symbol of hope.”

Read the open letter penned by Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa) to Mrs Victoria Osafo-Nkansah below:

“So many things were said after our marriage and I am ashamed and disappointed in myself for everything that has happened in the past few days. I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH. I was single and wasn’t finding real love. I never knew I would find a permanent place in the heart of one woman but guess what, I chose to marry the forever beautiful Victoria Lebene. Some said I married a slay queen, some said I like big ass so it will never work and some said I was too broke to marry her. But she came in and changed everything that was said. I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me. What a time to celebrate a wedding anniversary. I’m facing the biggest public shame ever in my life, But in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife. Today I proudly celebrate you Mrs. Nkansah. If this is not an Angel, then I don’t know who she is, if this is not every man’s dream then I don’t know what men want. I celebrate you as a symbol of hope that there are still some good, beautiful, hardworking, faithful young woman out there. Please remember my wife in your prayers because she needs it now more than ever. Happy anniversary Victoria, I love you and I always will @victorialebenee.

From Eugene Osafo-Nkansah to my wife, Mrs. Victoria Osafo-Nkansah…….”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

