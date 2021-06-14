VIDEO: Moments Abena Korkor storms Date Rush | Meets Giovani Caleb and Grabs Kofi as Date

PlugTimes.com June 14, 2021
Nana Abena Korkor Addo Date Rush
Abena Korkor on Date Rush

Abena Korkor makes an appearance on Date Rush as the season 5 ends successfully.

She is welcomed by host Giovani Caleb and ten (10) young men drawn from various episodes of the season.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo‘s appearance on the Date Rush matchmaking show comes in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding the host and her.

VIDEO: Cash Flow + Moesha, McBrown, Schwar, Others Party Hard at Tracey Boakye’s Daughter’s Birthday

On the show, she makes a decision to choose Kofi [former date of Bella], whom she made a donation with, last week, at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

This is what happened when she was on the show:

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Nana Abena Korkor Addo Date Rush

Abena Korkor’s Date Rush Appearance Leaves More for People to Talk About – SEE PHOTOS

June 14, 2021
Father son police robbery

Father Hands over Son to Police for Suspected Highway Armed Robbery

June 13, 2021
Kuami Eugene VGMA 2021 Xperience Concert performance

WATCH: Kuami Eugene’s Crazy Performance at VGMA 2021 Xperience Concert

June 13, 2021
Tracey Boakye daughter birthday

VIDEO: Cash Flow + Moesha, McBrown, Schwar, Others Party Hard at Tracey Boakye’s Daughter’s Birthday

June 13, 2021
Back to top button
Close