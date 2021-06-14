VIDEO: Moments Abena Korkor storms Date Rush | Meets Giovani Caleb and Grabs Kofi as Date

Abena Korkor makes an appearance on Date Rush as the season 5 ends successfully.

She is welcomed by host Giovani Caleb and ten (10) young men drawn from various episodes of the season.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo‘s appearance on the Date Rush matchmaking show comes in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding the host and her.

On the show, she makes a decision to choose Kofi [former date of Bella], whom she made a donation with, last week, at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

This is what happened when she was on the show:

