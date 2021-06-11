Meet US Influencer Jenise, Efia Odo’s Lookalike Who’s Hooked on Her Signature Style

Jenise Shakea Hart is an influencer based in the USA with a striking resemblance to Ghanaian actress Efia Odo.

Jenise has a unique style and she continues to serve her followers with quite an admirable gallery.

She wears an infectious facial look which is not distant to that of Efia Odo.

In photos reviewed by PlugTimes.com, the two (2) beautiful ladies – Jenise and Efia Odo rocks similar smile, when they do.

Jenise is also a video creator and she has without gaps served her followers across her social media platform.

Check photos of Efia Odo‘s lookalike Jenise Shakea Hart out.