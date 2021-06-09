Photos of Elladeevah Ellios, Ghanaian Lesbian Who Was Reportedly Drugged and R@ped by Unknown Men

PlugTimes.com June 9, 2021

Ghanaian lesbian Elladeevah Ellios has reported that she has been drugged and r@ped by some unknown men for two (2) days.

Her unfortunate encounter has sent chills to many who least expected such an act to happen.

Today, PlugTimes.com publishes to its cherished readers, some photos of Elladeevah Ellios also known as DJ Elladeevah.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios weeps after Recounting How She was Drugged and R@ped for 2 Days

She brings her tomboy character to bare in these photos available to this authoritative news source.

Check the photos of Elladeevah Ellios out:










Elladeevah Ellios

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

6 Times Shugatiti has generated Buzz with her Unique Sense of Style in 2021

June 10, 2021
Sliverbird Cinemas Ghana

Silverbird Cinemas Ghana loses About $2 Million Due to Closure

June 10, 2021
Nkonkonsa Nana Abena Korkor Addo marriage Victoria Lebene

This Latest Exposé by Abena Korkor on ‘Nkonkonsa’ May Wreck His Young Family

June 9, 2021

INTERESTING! Kwesi Arthur reveals When He Broke His Virginity

June 9, 2021
Back to top button
Close