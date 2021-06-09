Photos of Elladeevah Ellios, Ghanaian Lesbian Who Was Reportedly Drugged and R@ped by Unknown Men
Ghanaian lesbian Elladeevah Ellios has reported that she has been drugged and r@ped by some unknown men for two (2) days.
Her unfortunate encounter has sent chills to many who least expected such an act to happen.
Today, PlugTimes.com publishes to its cherished readers, some photos of Elladeevah Ellios also known as DJ Elladeevah.
READ ALSO: Ghanaian Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios weeps after Recounting How She was Drugged and R@ped for 2 Days
She brings her tomboy character to bare in these photos available to this authoritative news source.
Check the photos of Elladeevah Ellios out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.